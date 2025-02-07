POLICE in Western Province have arrested six male suspects in connection with the death of Nawa Sitwala, after he was assaulted by fellow inmates while in custody at Mongu Central Police. In a statement, Thursday, Western Province Police Commanding Officer David Chileshe said the victim sustained a cut on the head, another cut on the right side of the body and several bruises on other parts of the body. And Chileshe said a group of unruly taxi drivers, accompanied by a large mob, forcefully dumped the coffin of Sitwala at Mongu Central Police Station, alleging that police actions caused the death of their colleague. “The Zambia Police Service in Mongu wishes to update the public on the incident that occurred...



