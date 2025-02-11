TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has called on government to reduce the allocation towards Constituency Development Fund, citing underperformance and numerous governance weaknesses highlighted by the Auditor General. In a statement, Monday, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe noted that for the year ended December 31, 2023, about 98 percent of CDF utilisation was towards administration while the lowest utilisation, of less than 42 percent, was on community projects. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) is concerned by the underperformance and major governance weaknesses in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme as highlighted by the Office of the Auditors General in the 2023 CDF Audit. Notably, less than 42 percent of the available funds for Community Projects were utilized and the entire programme only...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here