ITALIAN Ambassador to Zambia Enrico de Agostini says a lot of potential European investors are not convinced that the opportunities they recognise in Africa can materialise into gain due to increased risks in the region. And European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) Senior Policy Fellow Maddalena Procopio says the United States government has not shown any indications of pulling out funding from the Lobito Corridor. Meanwhile, Centre for Trade Policy and Development Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo has urged the governments of Zambia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo to be clear about what their partnership with the European Union and others seeks to achieve with regards to the construction of the Lobito Corridor. Speaking at a roundtable discussion, hosted...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here