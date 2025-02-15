THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it was not involved in the selection process of the recent recruitment of health workers. But the Commission says it has taken interest in allegations of bribery involving some of the recruited health professionals. Earlier this month, Health Minister Elijah Muchima warned that those who were fraudulently employed during the recent health worker recruitment should prepare to go to prison. Muchima revealed that his ministry was investigating a matter where some individuals at Levy Mwanawasa and UTH were charging job seekers between K15,000 and K20,000 to include them in the recruitment exercise. “There are complaints about recruitment because of limited numbers. We’re looking into that. I must warn what has come to my attention. There’re...



