CTPD executive director Isaac Mwaipopo speaks at a public discussion forum on the state of the economy and public investment in children at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on October 5, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CENTRE for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says with the closure of defamation case against News Diggers and EIA, LEAs should investigate the illegal Mukula trade scandal which was uncovered in 2020. On Friday, former justice minister Given Lubinda and his lands counterpart Jean Kapata lost the case in which they sued News Diggers Media Limited and the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) for libel in January 2020. High Court Judge Pixie Yangailo ruled that Lubinda and Kapata had failed to prove that their reputations were injured as a result of the articles published by News Diggers and the EIA. Kapata, Lubinda and former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, had sued News Diggers Media Limited, its managing...