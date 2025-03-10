CHILANGA Town Council has temporarily closed the Hungry Lion outlet in the area after health inspections confirmed the presence of faecal contamination of the water used in food preparation. In a statement, Monday, the Council also stated that there was presence of a bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus in cooked chicken, which indicated contamination. “This serves to inform the public that Hungry Lion Chilanga has been temporarily closed following public health inspections conducted on 4th February 2025. Food and water samples collected from the outlet were analyzed by UTH Food and Drugs Laboratory, and the results revealed: faecal contamination of the water used in food preparation. Presence of Staphylococcus aureus in cooked chicken, indicating contamination. In light of these findings and...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here