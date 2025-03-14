PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has accused former vice president Enock Kavindele of being a political liability to successive presidents, claiming he survives through praise singing. Commenting on Kavindele’s statement that the opposition would not be able to defeat President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 elections even if they united, Nakacinda dismissed his remarks, saying he had a history of misleading leaders. “Honourable Kavindele has become a political liability to presidents. He has consistently misled presidents. From the time that he left office as vice president, he became close to Rupiah Banda and misled him into the loss of 2011. He’s one of those who were always campaigning for RB, he was making similar statements that RB can’t lose,...



