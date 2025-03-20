NAKONDE PF MP Luka Simumba says he has been suspended from the House because of talking about reality, not for misconducting himself. On Tuesday, Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo suspended Simumba and his Mpika PF counterpart Francis Kapyanga for seven days for “disorderly conduct”. But in an interview, Wednesday, Simumba accused Moyo of wanting members to debate in a manner which suited his feelings. “We saw it on media that ‘he has been suspended for misconduct’. You were watching, was that a misconduct? But in the first place, would you say that? Because you need to inform the people the truth, so, now when you inform the people, just to say he was suspended because of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here