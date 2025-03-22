PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has held bilateral discussions with Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, focusing on strengthening ties between Zambia and Mozambique and exploring potential areas of economic cooperation. According to a statement issued by State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, the two leaders met on the sidelines of the inauguration of Namibia’s fifth President and first female leader, Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Their discussions covered key sectors including agriculture, energy, tourism, infrastructure, and trade, all aimed at fostering economic growth in both nations. During the meeting, President Chapo proposed a joint energy project as part of efforts to help mitigate Zambia’s energy challenges, which were exacerbated by the drought experienced during the 2023/2024 farming season. “President Hakainde Hichilema met Mozambican President...



