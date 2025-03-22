MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government will not tolerate investors who pollute rivers and water bodies. On the other hand, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote says the UPND government has transformed Zesco, adding that the utility company is not as it was 10 years ago. Speaking during the 12th edition of the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference, Wednesday, Kabuswe said investors must not kill people. He further said while the government wanted to achieve the three million tonne copper production target, it would not do so at the expense of the Zambian people. “Now, investors must not kill people. I want to sound this, I am a bearer [of a message] from the President of the Republic...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here