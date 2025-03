Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making a submission during the 3rd Private section day re-run meeting at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 19th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government will not tolerate investors who pollute rivers and water bodies. On the other hand, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote says the UPND government has transformed Zesco, adding that the utility company is not as it was 10 years ago. Speaking during the 12th edition of the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference, Wednesday, Kabuswe said investors must not kill people. He further said while the government wanted to achieve the three million tonne copper production target, it would not do so at the expense of the Zambian people. “Now, investors must not kill people. I want to sound this, I am a bearer [of a message] from the President of the Republic...