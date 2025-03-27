SENIOR Chief Musokotwane says as of now, youths are not responsible enough to manage power. In an interview, the traditional leader, who once served as a councillor and later as Kazungula council chairperson before being selected as a chief, said he agreed with Chiengi independent member of parliament Given Katuta regarding the issue of youths aspiring for leadership, stating that power comes with responsibilities. However, Itezhi-Tezhi UPND member of parliament Twaambo Mutinta says youths, once brought on board, bring diversity and innovation. A number of young people have expressed interest in contesting as members of parliament in next year’s general elections. This includes Mulaza Kaira, alias Macky 2, Chisenga Queville Chansa, popularly known as CQ, and Chomba Kaoma, among others....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here