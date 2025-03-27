THE 2024 Zambia Bribe Payers Index (ZBPI) has revealed a significant increase in bribery, with the Overall Aggregate Bribery Index rising by 5.2 percentage points to 15.3 per cent from 10.1 per cent in 2022. The ZBPI, conducted by Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), measures the likelihood of an individual paying a bribe solicited by a public officer. The index is calculated using a weighted average of incidence, prevalence, and frequency across selected public institutions. According to the report which was launched on Wednesday, health services recorded the highest bribery likelihood at 70.3 per cent, followed by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) at 35.4 per cent and the Zambia Police Service (excluding...