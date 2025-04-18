PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema yesterday posted “0+0=0” on his Facebook page, which netizens interpreted as mocking the Socialist Party’s decision to join the Tonse Alliance. On Thursday, News Diggers reported that Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party had joined the Edgar Lungu-led Tonse Alliance. According to News Diggers’ sources, the opposition political party applied to join the Alliance on Wednesday, expressing their intention to join forces with others in a bid to remove the UPND from power in the 2026 general election. A few hours after the story was published, President Hichilema posted “0+0= …Bally” which led a number of netizens to connect the post to the Socialist Party’s joining of the Tonse Alliance. Below are some of their views on the matter:...



