PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has delegated Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe, Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi, Archbishop of Kasama Ignatius Chama and Bishop of Chipata George Lungu to represent Zambia at Pope Francis’ funeral in Vatican City. According to a statement issued by Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen, the Funeral Mass was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia has delegated representatives to attend the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, in Vatican City. The Funeral Mass is scheduled to take place on Saturday,...



