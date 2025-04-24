CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says there is absolutely no reason to revisit the Constitution, arguing that the country currently has bigger problems such as economic and social challenges. Sangwa has also questioned why government wants to increase expenditure by raising the number of MPs when the country is “broke”. Speaking at the ongoing Law Association of Zambia Annual General Conference, Wednesday, Sangwa, who also received a Lifetime Achievement Award, argued that rather than increasing the number of MPs, the country needed to increase the number of judges, as they were key to the nation’s development. “Our very constitutional framework is under threat, and we are talking about revisiting these ideas with amendments and so forth. But the truth of the...



