THE Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) has announced the temporary suspension of the Mukuba and Udzungwa Passenger Train Services due to technical reasons. In a statement, TAZARA stated that the Udzungwa Passenger Train was expected to resume normal operations from Makambako on Thursday, May 1, 2025, while Mukuba Passenger Train services would recommence from New Kapiri Mposhi on Friday, May 2, 2025. “The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) notifies its esteemed passengers and the public of a temporary suspension of the following services due to technical reasons: Mukuba Passenger Train (New Kapiri Mposhi–Nakonde route) and Udzungwa Passenger Train (Kidatu–Makambako route). TAZARA sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused and reassures passengers that teams are working diligently to resolve the issues. Expected Resumption Dates: Udzungwa...