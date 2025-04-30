YOUTH, Sports and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu has appealed to Zambians to appreciate leaders when they do something good because it will motivate them to do more. And Nkandu says Zambians should scrutinise individuals like Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe, who are arrogant and self-centered, so that they don’t elect them as president. Meanwhile, Nkandu says it is regrettable that no government official attended the memorial service for Zambia’s fallen heroes who died in the Gabon air disaster in 1993. In an interview, Tuesday, Nkandu commented on M’membe’s claim that Zambian politicians were often picked from leftover trash, while the most knowledgeable individuals were chosen as church or traditional leaders. He described the Socialist Party leader as arrogant and warned...