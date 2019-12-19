How processed Mukula comes back to Zambia

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
How processed Mukula comes back to ZambiaBy Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019
The people of Zambia have been asking: where has the Patriotic Front been getting all the campaign materials from which they have been using to bribe voters? Where has the money been coming from considering that the ruling party has no known registered viable business? How is it that only the PF, as a party, has access to these funds now, which they didn’t have when they were in opposition?
Well, thanks to the Environmental Investigation Agency, now we know that these resources can be traced all the way to the Mukula smuggling saga that has been laid bare. It is no coincidence that China poured in a lot of campaign materials for the Patriotic Front in the last general election and they continue to do so throughout the by-elections. We saw truckloads of imported PF campaign cargo from China, but no one in the ruling party was able to explain the source of funds. Now we know how Mukula comes back to Zambia after it is processed in China!
If PF insists that this is not Mukula money, let them produce invoices and receipts for these purchase transactions.
We know that in China, they say you must always see profit and forget about righteousness. But the same Chinese also say: Zhǐ bāo bù zháo huǒ. Meaning paper cannot wrap a fire, the truth always comes out.
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- How processed Mukula comes back to Zambia - 19 Dec 2019
- Chiefs aiding theft of wildlife, timber, minerals and land - 18 Dec 2019
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda - 17 Dec 2019
- How did 95% of Mukula reach China undetected by Zambian authorities? - 15 Dec 2019
- Remember, Kapata said mukula proceeds were not remitted to Treasury - 13 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (4,431 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (1,990 view)
- Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why (1,560 view)
- There's no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption - Kambwili (1,527 view)
- 4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses (1,482 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
How processed Mukula comes back to Zambia19 Dec 2019
-
Expect more protests, people are angry – UPND19 Dec 2019
-
Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why19 Dec 2019
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article