Only PF has money to sponsor ballot printing observers in Dubai

- Local
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 23 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 22 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020
- Business
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 23 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
Only PF has money to sponsor ballot printing observers in DubaiBy Diggers Editor on 23 Jan 2020
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says sending political party representatives to observe the printing of ballot papers is an unnecessary cost. According to Mr Patrick Nshindano, the Chief Electoral Officer, political parties and other stakeholders who insist that they want to verify the ballot papers in Dubai will have to do so at their own cost.
“In 2016, we had ferried political parties to go and verify the ballot paper printing. This time around, this will not happen. That is the cost we are going to avoid. If political parties want to come through and verify, they will be more than free to join at their own cost. But as the Commission, we will not be able to incur those costs, obviously, because it is a cost unwarranted for and the country, as you know it is quite tight in terms of fiscal space that we have so we need to be prudent in terms of how we manage resources,” said Mr Nshindano.
Echoing this statement, Chief Government Spokesperson, Honourable Dora Siliya, said Zambia’s elections are credible, but the country needs good losers.
“Government has to think that, ‘should we take the money from UTH to fly five people to go and see ballot papers being printed?’ We have a lot of ways to ensure that our elections are credible and that is why we have continued to have credible elections in this country. We just need to have good losers,” said Honourable Siliya.
We are worried that the Electoral Commission has made this declaration without making any effort to solicit funding from cooperating partners. We know that the Commission has always received financial support from the donor community to conduct elections in this country. Not all the money comes from government.
For example, ahead of the 2016 general elections, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), together with the European Union, DfID UK, and Ireland entered into a cooperative agreement to support the Electoral Commission of Zambia to successfully organize the elections that year. These cooperating partners managed to mobilize about US $10 million. Has the Commission approached these donors to hear if they can assist on this shortfall? We don’t think so. It would appear that money is there, but ECZ doesn’t want to go and get it to fund this undertaking.
As for Honourable Siliya. When a contender goes into a competition looking for a good loser and not fair play, then you must know that there is some unseen advantage, which that contender is relying on. In any game, if one opponent is not worried about the credibility of the referee but the credibility of the losing team, it suggests match-fixing.
Yes, we agree that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is the body entrusted with the responsibility of printing ballot papers in this country, but it does not mean that the institution doesn’t need oversight from stakeholders.
Going by what the ECZ boss and the Chief Government Spokesperson are saying about ballot printing observers in Dubai, it means the next thing they will say is that allowing election observers on the polling day is also unnecessary because ECZ is a credible institution that must be trusted.
Now, our argument is that you cannot have a good loser in a contest where only one of the two competitors has confidence in the referee or adjudicator.
The reason why Honourable Dora Siliya’s MMD was a good loser in the 2011 general election was because the party sent its representatives to monitor the printing of ballot papers in Durban, South Africa. When the printing process was done, Honourable Dora Siliya’s MMD witnessed the transportation of voting materials from Universal Print Group to Zambia, they monitored the distribution of ballots to constituencies and polling stations. As Zambians started trooping to the polling stations on September 20, 2011, Honourable Dora Siliya’s MMD watched the whole process with its electoral monitors, until the counting and tallying of votes was done at the national totalling centre in Lusaka.
So, when Justice Irene Mambilima declared that Honourable Dora Siliya’s MMD had lost the general election, there was no excuse or suspicion that they could point at. They watched the whole process as they were being conquered. This is why there was a good loser of elections in 2011. This good loser of elections had no basis for petitioning the results because the electoral process was done under their watch.
Now, Honourable Dora Siliya’s Patriotic Front should not be arrogant by rubbishing the concerns of their competitors. Maybe we should remind our readers that when the Electoral Commission of Zambia under Honourable Dora Siliya’s MMD decided to award the ballot printing tender to Universal Print Group of South Africa in 2011, Honourable Dora Siliya’s Patriotic Front protested vehemently. They claimed that the Electoral Commission did not consult stakeholders before awarding this contract.
This is exactly what the opposition political parties are saying today. The Electoral Commission of Zambia under Honourable Siliya’s PF has picked the Dubai company to print ballot papers without consulting stakeholders. And now they are saying it is not necessary to send observers from the opposition. How can there be a good loser of elections under such conditions?
It must be noted that Mr Nshindano’s Electoral Commission of Zambia has no capacity to stop top government officials who are members of the ruling party from visiting the site where ballot papers are printed. So, in essence, only the opposition will be in the dark over what will be happening in Dubai. This is not fair!
And let’s face it: under the current state of the economy, only the Patriotic Front has money to sponsor any number of observers to Dubai. In this case, it ceases to be a transparent process, which creates a level-playing field; it now becomes a competition for the rich and well connected parties. This decision is inconsiderate to political parties that have no access to the Treasury or to proceeds of corruption.
So, Honourable Siliya must know that there will definitely be no good loser of elections next year if this critical part of the electoral process will only be monitored by ECZ officials and PF Central Committee members.
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- Only PF has money to sponsor ballot printing observers in Dubai - 23 Jan 2020
- An illegal central committee can’t endorse a sole candidate - 22 Jan 2020
- PF in breach of its constitution on General Conference - 21 Jan 2020
- Watch how Times of Zambia assets will be stripped! - 19 Jan 2020
- How drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling destroys communities - 17 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- I love my son, I wish him the best - Chipimo (2,848 views)
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials (2,751 views)
- HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF's bad record - Africa Confidential (2,623 views)
- Who is Linda, Sangwa? We can't withdraw Bill 10 because they say so - Lubinda (2,513 views)
- An illegal central committee can't endorse a sole candidate (2,054 views)
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials
- How Zesco imported Air from Eskom and made people pay for it
- Who is Linda, Sangwa? We can't withdraw Bill 10 because they say so - Lubinda
- An illegal central committee can't endorse a sole candidate
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
ZICTA receives 791 social media abuse complaints23 Jan 2020
-
Only PF has money to sponsor ballot printing observers in Dubai23 Jan 2020
-
PF has completely lost it – Wynter22 Jan 2020
-
Lungu bought $138m jet so he could stretch his legs in-flight – Kalaba22 Jan 2020
-
PF justifies delivery of ambulance in Chilubi22 Jan 2020
-
Motema Pembe ‘Imana’ touch down for Zanaco CAF clash22 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article