Kampyongo is right, no one is above the law, not even police

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Kampyongo is right, no one is above the law, not even policeBy Diggers Editor on 18 Apr 2020
IN expressing his displeasure about the manner in which police officers dispersed some Bread of Life Church congregants in Mkushi recently, Honourable Stephen Kampyongo said not even him, as Minister of Home Affairs, has the power to order police to go and beat up citizens. The minister feels what the police are doing to night patrons and those holding public gatherings against the presidential directive is excessive and wrong.
“A trained officer must be able to make a fair judgement as they engage members of the public. The minimum force which can be applied must be proportional to the resistance that a police officer is facing on the ground. When there’s an operation order, you know who gives instructions. Not even me as Minister of Home Affairs would tell someone to say go and whip that one, go and arrest that one. It doesn’t work like that. Police officers know the way instructions are given to them. They know when to apply minimum force, it must be lawful instructions from the hierarchy of command. Like the Inspector General of Police stated, we are encouraging our officers to ensure that they conduct themselves professionally and ensure that they strike a balance between observing people’s liberties and enforcing the law. Even where they are applying the minimum force, that minimum force must be proportionate to the resistance. I must take this opportunity to express our regret over the incidence that we might have seen circulating on social media where members of the Bread of Life International Church in Mkushi had a challenge with our police officers. That is what we can say, is not acceptable,” said Honourable Kampyongo.
Dear readers, against all odds, the Minister of Home Affairs has done it again. Honourable Kampyongo is absolutely right, and all well-meaning Zambians must applaud him for speaking out against abuse of office. Although the minister did not name anyone, our interpretation of his intervention is that it was not only targeted at the police but also the minister under whose instructions the officers have been brutalising citizens.
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo is on record ordering police officers to beat people up. He is on record declaring that human rights have been suspended and that police are under instructions from him to whip those found drinking alcohol in bars at night. Honourable Lusambo has arrogantly vowed to continue assaulting citizens who are defiant of the presidential directive.
Minister Kampyongo is telling police officers that a provincial minister has no powers to order them to beat people. Even though police have, on many occasions taken instructions from him to abuse the law, Honourable Kampyongo says abuse of office is a crime, and we agree with him, absolutely. Police are allowed to use minimum force when they face resistance in the process of law enforcement. They are allowed to use maximum force, like firing a live bullet at a suspect, where they are confronted with an unyielding hostile situation. You cannot a whip to cane a group of church goers, that’s insane!
The law says law breakers must be arrested, charged and tried in court. The reason is simple. Every suspect must be presumed innocent until proven guilty. What Mr Lusambo and his gang of police thugs have been doing is presuming all people guilty without giving them an opportunity to prove themselves otherwise. One day, police officers will beat someone with a pre-existing life-threatening condition and that person will die. What will they say? What would they have achieved?
This problem is bigger than police and their commander from Kabushi constituency are seeing it. What they are doing is illegal, but the problem lies at the helm of the country’s leadership. Like we have stated in our previous editorial opinions, the Executive has not invoked the necessary provisions of the Constitution for excessive law enforcement during this COVID-19 lock-down. Parliament has not enacted any laws to empower police to arrest and charge offenders. Politicians are expecting officers to tame the public with no backing laws. In our view, this is one issue that the Minister of Home Affairs should be concerned about. He is right that beating up people is illegal, but he must provide proper guidance to law enforcers. What should they do?
We may not be Honourable Kampyongo’s favourite news outlet. He may actually be wishing us very bad things because we criticise him whenever he indulges in bad governance practices. But our criticism is motivated by our desire to see him serve us better, and it delights us when he says or does the right thing. In this instance, we stand with Minister Kampyongo and his displeasure over the police brutality.
This is the Kampyongo we want. Zambians are very observant and they take note when a government leader acts in their interest. It is not in contest that those people who are defying the directive to avoid social gatherings are putting the lives of other people in danger, but putting scars on their backs or subjecting them to bloodshed is not the solution.
Bravo Honourable Kampyongo for putting Lusambo in his place!
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- Kampyongo is right, no one is above the law, not even police - 18 Apr 2020
- Why is PF rubbishing good advice from people who mean well? - 17 Apr 2020
- All those military tanks, only to be saved by a nurse! - 16 Apr 2020
- If miners must fight Mopani, civil servants must be allowed to rise against mediocrity too - 15 Apr 2020
- Not all landlords stole to build their property, they have loans to pay - 9 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia (19,051 views)
- Police detain Mopani CEO, block his attempt to leave Zambia (7,602 views)
- All those military tanks, only to be saved by a nurse! (2,736 views)
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19 (2,692 views)
- PF has no capacity to resolve debt crisis, there's a leadership vacuum - Sangwa (2,638 views)
- Kampyongo is right, no one is above the law, not even police
- There’s nothing wrong with PF-branded masks – Siliya
- After Kafue, mass screening will be done in other parts of Lusaka – Chilufya
- We’ll re-engage the Judiciary to resolve Sangwa’s issue after COVID-19 – LAZ
- Only dialogue, not intimidation will work on Mopani – Kalaba
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Kampyongo is right, no one is above the law, not even police
- There’s nothing wrong with PF-branded masks – Siliya
- After Kafue, mass screening will be done in other parts of Lusaka – Chilufya
- We’ll re-engage the Judiciary to resolve Sangwa’s issue after COVID-19 – LAZ
- Only dialogue, not intimidation will work on Mopani – Kalaba
- Muvi TV revenues plummeted from K7m to K0.8m a month after closure, laments Nyirenda
- It’s Siliya who ordered closure of Prime TV, charges Sichinga
- It’ll be easy to decampaign UPND if Bill 10 fails, says Mundubile
- Zesco should cut tariffs to help industry thrive – ZAM
- UPND writes Lungu over Prime TV closure
- PF has no capacity to resolve debt crisis, there’s a leadership vacuum – Sangwa
- We’ll investigate possible human-animal transmission of COVID-19 – Luo
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article