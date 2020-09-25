SEPTEMBER 15 was International Day of Democracy, we did not see or hear of any statement from State House regarding this special day. Why? Apart from announcing his intentions to arrest Hakainde Hichilema, how did our President celebrate this year’s International Day of Democracy? On 8th March, we celebrate International Women’s Day, the President holds a special event for that occasion. On 12th March, we celebrate Youth Day, and the President holds a special commemoration event. On May 1, we also hear from State House as we celebrate Labour Day....



