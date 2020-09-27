LAST weekend, United Party for National Development (UPND) chairperson for elections Honourable Gary Nkombo made a rare admission, stating that the biggest opposition party needed to make internal adjustments, instead of always blaming the Patriotic Front government for its loss of elections. This statement attracted a lot of praise from people who share the same view. Unfortunately, the admission came without any accompanying confession regarding where things were going wrong. The party official simply said: “We take note of the results and I think the fairest thing to say is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.