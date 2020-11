NEWS coming from Ndola that the Court of Appeal has reversed a High Court decision on the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines and referred the matter to arbitration has not sat well with members of the Patriotic Front party and the government. We understand that there is panic in the camp over what step to take over this development. This does not come as a surprise to us. The PF were so sure that KCM was gone and they said it publicly that it’s a done deal, a closed matter....



