IN THE latest episode of the PF government’s theft series, we have learnt that the uniformed men and women who are sworn to prevent crimes are the chief perpetrators of the vice. We have learnt that instead of arresting criminals, our high ranking law enforcement officers are colluding to stage daylight robbery of medicines. Interestingly, we have not heard or seen any statement from madam Esther Mwaata Katongo. If a constable or sergeant was the culprit, we are sure that the police command would have given all the details to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.