FORMER South African president Jacob Zuma thought he had power, and he looked invincible when he was in office. Yes, he had power but his power was not real. It was fictitious power. Those who have the opportunity to serve in public office forget too easily that their power is borrowed from the citizens. They forget that the institutions of governance which they abuse when in office don’t actually belong to them. When we look at what is happening in South Africa, we are inclined to agree with former Secretary...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.