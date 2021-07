WHEN President Lungu finally leaves office, one thing that we are going to remember him for, apart from his knack for declaring holidays and creating off days, is the fact that he has no respect for governance rules. President Lungu’s idea of being a Head of State is that he can do whatever he wants, when he wants and however he wants. No one should stop him. His respect for rule of law, even under our courts is also questionable, especially because he seems to get whatever he wants from...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.