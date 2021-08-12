THE five-year mandate that was given to the Patriotic Front leadership to govern comes to an end today. The power has shifted back to the people. Today you are the judge, boss and employer. Today, the powerful are powerless until you empower them again. Zambia is today giving you an opportunity to decide who is going to run our affairs for five years. When we choose these leaders, we hand over the keys to our national treasures. It is not just the treasury or the Ministry of Finance that we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.