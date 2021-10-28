THE Ministry of Finance’s revelation that Zambia’s total public debt stood at $26.96 billion as at end of June 2021 leaves a lot of unanswered questions. According to a public debt summary as at end of June, the ministry stated the external stock, excluding interest arrears of the central government debts, stood at $12.91 billion. The statement revealed that the central government’s total debt stock including interest rates stood at $13.38 billion. The statement went further to also disclose a list of 44 creditors which the Central Government owed which...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.