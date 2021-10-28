THE Ministry of Finance’s revelation that Zambia’s total public debt stood at $26.96 billion as at end of June 2021 leaves a lot of unanswered questions. According to a public debt summary as at end of June, the ministry stated the external stock, excluding interest arrears of the central government debts, stood at $12.91 billion. The statement revealed that the central government’s total debt stock including interest rates stood at $13.38 billion. The statement went further to also disclose a list of 44 creditors which the Central Government owed which...
