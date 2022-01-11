THE decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to cancel the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election following the withdrawal of the United Progressive Party candidate Francis Libanda from the race makes sad reading. We are informed by the ECZ chief electoral officer that fresh nominations shall take place on a date to be announced. Quoting article 52 (6) of the Republican Constitution, Mr Patrick Nshindano said “where a candidate dies, resigns, or becomes disqualified, in accordance with article 70,100 or 153, or a court disqualifies a candidate for corruption, malpractice after…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.