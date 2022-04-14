LUSAKA Province UPND chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says it has now become extremely risky to continue with Lillian Siyunyi State Counsel as Director of Public Prosecutions. According to Mr Mwaliteta, DPP Siyunyi has remained loyal to the Patriotic Front government and its leadership, thereby sabotaging the UPND government’s fight against corruption. The UPND official has hence demanded that since Mrs Siyunyi cannot be trusted to prosecute some members of the Patriotic Front, she should leave office immediately. Mr Mwaliteta says he knows that it will be difficult for Mrs Siyunyi to…...



