The Solicitor General’s letter to the DPP states categorically that: “We seek your indulgence to CONSIDER POSTPONING THE TAKING OF PLEA TO THE 17TH JANUARY 2022, TO ALLOW MY OFFICE, IN COLLABORATION WITH YOURSELVES ENGAGE IN AND POSSIBLY CONCLUDE THE AFOREMENTIONED NEGOTIATIONS. What does he mean when he says in “collaboration with yourself?” Why should the DPP be involved in the negotiation with Milingo? What role did the Solicitor General reserve for the DPP to play? Why should the Solicitor General tell the DPP which exact date the plea should…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.