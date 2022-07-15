How times have changed. It was interesting to see former president Edgar Lungu vent out anger over the decision by the Drug Enforcement Commission to summon his wife in a criminal investigation. Mr Lungu is particularly angry with the UPND government for mistreating his family. The man who ruled the country ruthlessly is now dancing to the music he used to play for other people. Listening to Mr Lungu, you would be excused for believing that the man was being victimised, but this is far from the truth. As far…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.