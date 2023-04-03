FINNISH Ambassador to Zambia Saana Halinen says Zambia and other countries in Africa must consider having a coalition government in order to address the various governance challenges it faces. As she attended the Carter Center conference on women and persons with disabilities, on the sidelines of the summit for democracy in Lusaka, Friday, Halinen said even disagreeing parties should consider coming together to form a coalition government. Ambassador Halinen: “An essential element of a functioning democracy is that there is a vibrant and functioning opposition, of course no government likes an opposition. In Finland we are actually going to have elections on Sunday and there is fierce fighting in terms of campaigns, and we never have one party governing at…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.