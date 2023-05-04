FORMER defence minister Davies Chama says President Hakainde Hichilema is being stingy by discouraging his ministers from using VX motor vehicles, arguing that such vehicles are needed especially when travelling to rural areas. Chama, who is also the former ruling party’s national chairman, was commenting on the directive by President Hichilema that all VX government vehicles should be sold because they are expensive to maintain. President Hichilema had also said that it is illogical for government officials to use high-end luxurious cars when some voters don’t even own bicycles. Mr Chama says his party considers this a gesture of selfishness and greed. Davies CHAMA: “He is being petty. He wants to appear like he is very prudent in the utilisation…...



