A FEW days ago, the Zambia Environmental Management Agency cancelled the decision letter, or rather license, awarded to Mwembeshi Resources limited for the proposed large-scale mining activity in the Lower Zambezi National Park, south of Luangwa District. Giving the mining company 14 days in which to surrender the license, ZEMA claimed that the firm failed to comply with the prescribed environmental regulations and other conditionalities attached to the offer. ZEMA: “You are, hereby notified that your Decision Letter No. ZEMA/EIA/EIS/726 with respect to the proposed Large-Scale mining activities under Licence No. 15547-HQ-LML in Luangwa by Mwembeshi Resources Limited dated May 7, 2021 has been cancelled on the basis of Mwembeshi Resources Limited’s failure to: (a) implement the project and all…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.