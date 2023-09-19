YESTERDAY we pointed out that the government needs to create an enabling environment for start-up businesses to thrive. Today we want to go further and point out some of the frustrations that SMEs face. The prevailing situation is not conducive at all. There are so many taxes that small businesses are subjected to, not to mention the licences and associated fees. That is why most businesses that the local young people can do are being taken up by foreigners because our people don’t have the financial capacity to satisfy the statutory demands. We can’t grow the private sector like that; we can’t develop a country like that. The government needs to give real, sustainable empowerment to the youths. Subeta Mutelo’s…...



