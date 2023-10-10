THE appeal made by Lusaka lawyer Dickson Jere to the Judiciary where he is asking them to open up court proceedings to recordings and live coverage by journalists cannot pass without comment. We need to salute Mr Jere for thoughtfully representing the media fraternity and bravely bringing out a concern that has long eluded the minds of policy makers in the Judiciary. We know many journalists who have suffered the consequences of strict judiciary rules when it comes to court coverage. We ourselves have on a number of occasions gotten reprimanded for getting one or two facts misrepresented in our court stories. Sometimes we have opted to spike court stories where we feel the witnesses were not audible enough or…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.