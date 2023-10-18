Members of the public display Zambian flag during the day of Prayer and Fasting held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on February 22, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

IT’S October 18 again. A day when a good number of politicians and hypocrites join Christians in conducting a weird government activity in the name of worship. A few years ago, one genius politician in the name of Edgar Lungu, noticing the gullibility of Zambians, decided to declare a holiday to tickle the fancy of these like-minded people. He called it the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation. Through the years, we have heard all manner of strange statements from some preachers as well as politicians. This year, a group of protestors were plotting to demonstrate against the high cost of living in the country. Their plan was met with a plea from the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia…...