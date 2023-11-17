IT IS saddening to learn that the State has made an application, asking the Lusaka High Court that the gold smuggling case must be heard in private. The particulars of this case have all the ingredients that satisfy public interest, and we cannot comprehend why the State would want to prosecute suspects secretly in such a high profile matter. Our readers will remember that in August this year, the Drug Enforcement Commission arrested 11 people in connection with the gold scam at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. It was reported that some Egyptian nationals landed in Zambia on a private jet with money exceeding US$10 million and guns. Citizens were told that the foreigners attempted to buy gold from their Zambian…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.