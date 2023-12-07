RENOWNED PF member Mumbi Phiri says former president Edgar Lungu is ready to support even a cockroach or a mouse in 2026 as long as it is not President Hakainde Hichilema. Madam Phiri says her party will do anything to ensure that the UPND is kicked out of power. She says she and the former president will not care about the quality of leader challenging the incumbent president, as such, they will endorse anything, even a cockroach to defeat the party in power. MUMBI Phiri: “I am glad the former president who loves this country is calling upon all the opposition to come together. From the messages I am getting from him, he is ready to support whoever even just…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.