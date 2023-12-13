AFTER being accused of advancing a tribalist movement, the leaders of Umodzi Kum’mawa have defended their group, saying there is nothing tribal about the work that they do. Mr Muhabi Lungu, who is said to be the chairperson of the group, says those who are criticising the formation of this group are trying to discourage people from discussing development in their local jurisdictions. On the other hand, Mr Chanoda Ngwira, who is the spokesperson of this group, says Umodzi Kum’mawa is non-partisan and was created to bring Eastern Province together to explore ways of harnessing the natural resources and potential within the region. He says the ultimate goal of Umodzi Kum’mawa is to promote development and progress in Eastern Province…...



