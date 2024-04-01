IN the biblical stories which tell us of the time between the events immediately leading to the crucifixion on Good Friday and the resurrection on what we now know as Easter Sunday, there is a narrative of confusion, of loss, a story of mourning and fear. But, in the end, there is a restoration of hope. There is always hope, and we must never stop hoping for a better Zambia. This long weekend, Christians across the world did what they have been doing for thousands of years — celebrate Easter, the day of Jesus’ resurrection on the third day after his death by crucifixion. According to Christian beliefs, this day, this event, is considered to be the most important...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.