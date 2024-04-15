The Zambia Police Service, at the pace officers are conducting themselves, risks becoming a rogue force under Inspector General Graphel Musamba. Police are fallible, we don’t expect them to always make correct decisions, but in moments where they do act contrary to the law and that wrong is pointed out, there has to be a clear statement from the leadership condemning the development. The summoning of Fr Chewe Mukosa for questioning over a church sermon, for example, stands out as one embarrassing episode for the police. What is strange is that, there was no admission of guilt from the police. Even when the government, through its official spokesperson, condemned the action, police have remained silent as if nothing happened. They...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.