…continued It is sad that the Lungu-led political grouping wants to paint a gloomy picture of everything that their successors are doing. Even with the recently secured debt restructuring deal, some were rubbishing it as meaningless, while others were claiming that they, too, were going to secure it if they had been left to continue running the government. One wonders how exactly the PF was going to achieve that when Mr Lungu had chased away the International Monetary Fund’s representative from this country? Have they forgotten about this? So which international partners were going to help them achieve this? Which IMF? Have they forgotten that they basically hounded out the American Ambassador to Zambia after he questioned their selective application...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.