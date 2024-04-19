THE recent revelation by Health Minister Sylvia Masebo regarding the alarming rates of cervical cancer in Zambia is a wake-up call to both the government and our women folk. The statistics she presented paint a grim picture of the devastating impact this disease is having on the lives of Zambian women. With 3,640 new cases diagnosed and 2,285 deaths recorded in 2022 alone, cervical cancer has emerged as a significant public health crisis in our country. It’s killing our women and it’s killing them fast! What makes these numbers even more troubling is the fact that cervical cancer is largely preventable and treatable if detected early. Yet, despite the availability of effective prevention methods such as the Human Papilloma Virus...



