MONGU Diocese Catholic Bishop Evans Chinyemba has reminded President Hakainde Hichilema that Zambians have given him the responsibility to lead them whether in happy or difficult moments as the country battles the effects of drought and debt. Delivering a sermon on the Good Shepherd Sunday, Bishop Chinyemba compared the President to a shepherd who is aware of his responsibility to take charge of the sheep, leading them to pastures even in difficult moments and in joyful moments. Bishop Chinyemba’s reminder is timely, especially considering the many challenges that our nation is currently grappling with. Of course, we have no doubt that President Hichilema is well aware of his responsibilities, and we assume that he is constantly working hard to deliver...



