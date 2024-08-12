THE decision by the Zambian government to close down all three access borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a critical move on a matter that demands immediate and decisive action. The Kasumbalesa, Mokambo, and Sakania borders are not just simple gateways between nations; they are vital economic arteries that significantly contribute to Zambia’s foreign exchange earnings. While the government’s decision to close these borders in response to the protests in the DRC was aimed at protecting human life and property, the longer-term consequences of this closure could be devastating if not addressed with urgency. These borders are among the highest forex-earning access points for Zambia, and the trade that flows through them is essential for the country’s...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.