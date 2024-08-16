AS we stated yesterday, the Judicial Code of Conduct is very categorical about the restrictions imposed on judges. A judge cannot express a personal opinion to the public because that amounts to bias. In September 2023, Chief Justice Malila veered away from the Judicial Code of Conduct and made a public statement on a very controversial topic that has been affecting our society. It did not end well because the Chief Justice contravened the Constitution in expressing his opinion. Chief Justice MALILA: “This issue of gay rights is a very touching issue because if you give your honest opinion, it’s likely to be used against you at some point. So I have always advised my politician colleagues that you will...