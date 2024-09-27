THE Zambia Police Service has recently intensified efforts to clean up Lusaka’s streets and compounds by arresting suspected street kids, commonly referred to as “junkies”. According to Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the ongoing operation has so far led to the apprehension of 501 individuals, accused of being involved in criminal activities in areas like Kafue Road, Panganani Road, and Kabwe Roundabout. While this operation may be well-intentioned and aimed at reducing the growing crime rates in Lusaka, serious questions arise around its sustainability and effectiveness in addressing the root causes of crime in these areas. Arresting suspected junkies might provide temporary relief by clearing the streets of those perceived as a public menace, but is this really a sustainable solution...



