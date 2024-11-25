IN the past two weeks, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has been made to make two ministerial statements on the irregularities surrounding the sale of Mopani Copper Mines. Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti had directed Kabuswe to issue a ministerial statement explaining why parliamentary approval was not sought in the sale of Mopani Copper Mines to International Resource Holdings. When Honourable Kabuswe gave his initial ministerial statement on the matter, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and several Members of Parliament were not satisfied with his explanations. Honourable Kabuswe’s ministerial statement was followed by a heated debate, with the minister struggling to answer questions from fellow lawmakers. “Honourable minister, the question appears to have not been satisfactorily answered....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here